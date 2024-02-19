Articles by Kathleen Olmstead
Gun Shy Dito Tsintsadze
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
When I moved to Toronto, my older sister went out of her way to show me the cultured sights of the big city. On her list was a visit to the...
Talking Picture Manoel De Oliveira
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
A Talking Picture starts off well enough, with a mother and daughter sailing from Lisbon on a cruise to Bombay. The mother, a history profe...
Nancy Savoca
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There's nothing particularly ground-breaking about this film but I doubt if that's the point. Over the past year there have been countless...
Unni Straume
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There's a lot to admire about this film the acting is strong, it has a beautiful design but it's weighed down by a clunky script and me...
Hayao Miyazaki
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Although Spirited Away doesn't have the same earnest quality of Princess Mononoke, Miyazaki has created another elaborate and haunting film...
Mariages Film
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There are two worlds that exist simultaneously in "Mariages." The world of women who remain close to home and the earth, men who are absent...
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing Jill Sprecher
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
First of all, we should clear matters up these conversations are about more than one thing. As in any discussion, there are the words we...
Ken Loach
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Ken Loach is a master of presenting the struggles of the world in the lives of a few. Politics, class struggle intertwined with love and ha...