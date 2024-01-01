Starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John GoodmanBefore he was producing bullet-riddled European action movies (), director Luc Besson was blowing minds with stunning sci-fi movies like, based on a series of French comics the Parisian filmmaker fawned over in his youth, looks like a return to those roots. Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne star in this stone-cold stunner that looks like the perfect appetizer before next year’s stylishly similarsequel. Rihanna fans: look out for the singer’s turn as a steamy, shapeshifting entertainer. (eONE)