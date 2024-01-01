Starring Letitia Wright, Shirley Henderson, Ian Hart, Steven MackintoshAlready an underground hit thanks to showings at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival and others abroad, Scottish director Michael Caton-Jones’ latest shines a light on a whole generation neglected by the British government. Set during the 2011 London riots, the film tells the story of a talented singer, torn between the people from her past and the possibilities that lie in her future. British TV staple (and futurestar) Letitia Wright shines as the film’s lead, as does Shirley Henderson, playing the care worker who tries to turn the girl’s life around. (Search Engine)