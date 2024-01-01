The Hitman's Bodyguard
Directed by Patrick Hughes
Release Date: August 17
Starring Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek
Ever since Ryan Reynolds reignited his career with the superhero blockbuster Deadpool, the Canadian actor has been an in-demand actor for action-comedies. Up next is The Hitman’s Bodyguard, in which the world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) is forced to team up with one of his sworn enemies (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop a murderous Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman). Fans of the subgenre should be excited: director Patrick Hughes previously handled star-studded shoot ’em up Expendables 3, and its production designer worked on both films in the Kick-Ass series. (VVS)
