Starring Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Holly HunterWay back in 2011, music fans couldn’t help but notice Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara walking around Austin music festival Fun Fun Fun Fest with a camera crew. The reason? Terrence Malick’s latest film, a long-in-the-works feature about life and lust in the music industry starring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender and even Val Kilmer. Since premiering at SXSW, reactions have been mixed — a fate befalling most of Malick’s movies over the past 20 years. But judging by the trailer’s swooping camera work and stunning cinematography, this is a movie fans of Malick shouldn’t miss. (eONE)