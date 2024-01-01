Starring Kate Walsh, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany HaddishIn the trailer for, we see Jada Pinkett Smith suspended on a harness above a busy New Orleans street. Having already complained that she needed to use the facilities, she accidentally unloads a blast of urine on the innocent passersby. It’s further proof that we’re living in the golden age of raunchy female-led comedies. Rounded out by Queen Latifah, Regina Hall andscene-stealer Tiffany Haddish, this is one comedy that might have audiences pissing themselves too. (Universal)