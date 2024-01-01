Girls Trip
Directed by Malcolm D. Lee
Release Date: July 21
Starring Kate Walsh, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish
In the trailer for Girls Trip, we see Jada Pinkett Smith suspended on a harness above a busy New Orleans street. Having already complained that she needed to use the facilities, she accidentally unloads a blast of urine on the innocent passersby. It’s further proof that we’re living in the golden age of raunchy female-led comedies. Rounded out by Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Carmichael Show scene-stealer Tiffany Haddish, this is one comedy that might have audiences pissing themselves too. (Universal)
In the trailer for Girls Trip, we see Jada Pinkett Smith suspended on a harness above a busy New Orleans street. Having already complained that she needed to use the facilities, she accidentally unloads a blast of urine on the innocent passersby. It’s further proof that we’re living in the golden age of raunchy female-led comedies. Rounded out by Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Carmichael Show scene-stealer Tiffany Haddish, this is one comedy that might have audiences pissing themselves too. (Universal)