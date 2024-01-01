Starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copley, Enzo Cilenti, Sam RileySince properly arriving on the scene with 2011’s shape-shifting, kitchen-sink-surreal-assassin-drama, British director Ben Wheatley has often been considered one of the best in the biz (at least in the U.K. and Canada, where he’s grown a sizeable cult following). Always one to push boundaries, his latest film,, is one of his best yet. Set in a single warehouse and featuring an all-star cast (including Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Armie Hammer, among others), this ultra-violent crime comedy blows the roof off; it’s just a taste of what’s to come from the chameleonic, prize-winning director. (Elevation)