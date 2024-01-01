Everything, Everything
Directed by Stella Meghie
Release Date: May 19
Starring Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose
Based on the young adult novel of the same name by American author Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything looks like the perfect fit for a pair of sentimental teenagers on a first date. Directed by Canadian newcomer Stella Meghie, the film tells the story of a girl (Amandla Stenberg) who falls for the boy next door (The Kings of Summer’s Nick Robinson). The only thing standing in her way: allergies and an overly protective mother. It appears to have sky-high levels of schmaltz, while, at the same time, tackling everything from the culture of fear and vaccines to how sterile human interactions through social media can be. (Warner Bros.)
