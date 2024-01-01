Starring Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni RoseBased on the young adult novel of the same name by American author Nicola Yoon,looks like the perfect fit for a pair of sentimental teenagers on a first date. Directed by Canadian newcomer Stella Meghie, the film tells the story of a girl (Amandla Stenberg) who falls for the boy next door (’s Nick Robinson). The only thing standing in her way: allergies and an overly protective mother. It appears to have sky-high levels of schmaltz, while, at the same time, tackling everything from the culture of fear and vaccines to how sterile human interactions through social media can be. (Warner Bros.)