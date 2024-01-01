Atomic Blonde
Directed by David Leitch
Release Date: July 28
Starring Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman
There have been a lot of high-fives and hell-yesses at the cinema of late, and one man responsible for them is David Leitch. The veteran stunt coordinator first dipped into directing alongside Chad Stahelski with 2014’s John Wick, and his next project is the equally mouth-watering Atomic Blonde. Starring Charlize Theron, this looks like another ridiculously great action flick complete with badass fight scenes and style for days. It also suggests good things to come when Leitch takes over the Deadpool franchise. (Focus)
There have been a lot of high-fives and hell-yesses at the cinema of late, and one man responsible for them is David Leitch. The veteran stunt coordinator first dipped into directing alongside Chad Stahelski with 2014’s John Wick, and his next project is the equally mouth-watering Atomic Blonde. Starring Charlize Theron, this looks like another ridiculously great action flick complete with badass fight scenes and style for days. It also suggests good things to come when Leitch takes over the Deadpool franchise. (Focus)