music features Archive

Armand Hammer Are Accidentally One Step Ahead
Armand Hammer possess several superpowers, and perhaps the most fascinating is their ability to position themselves in the centre of the ze
Armand Hammer possess several superpowers, and perhaps the most fascinating is their ability to position themselves in the centre of the ze
From 2004 to 2009, Animal Collective could do no wrong. As indie rock reached the peak of its cultural influence — before it was essentiall
Romy Madley Croft wants you to enjoy your life and know that she's enjoying hers. The typically private member of the xx, whose presence ha
Horror fans love the Saw franchise, a series of 10 gore-filled horror films spanning 20 years, with the latest installment, Saw X, coming t
Piss Jugman, the guy who filmed Russell Brand, Beetlejuice fans, the closest millennials and zoomers will get to owning land, and much more
What do you do when you're a highly respected heavy act who have worked with some of the most sought-after producers in metal and punk, won
Like other comics before him, Sam Morril entered comedy curiously, on a whim, only to discover that he signed up for something all-consumin
This past month has been spent playing catch up with a lot of streaming options missed over the summer. I took a punt with Marvel again (no
Afie Jurvanen can commit to a bit — a tried-and-true country album called Bootcut? Featuring a love letter to his guitar? Recorded exclusiv
In past years, the Toronto International Film Festival has taken over the streets with buzzing excitement and the chance of celebrity sight
"I'm obsessed with doing psychoanalysis," Sarah Mary Chadwick tells me over Zoom from her home in Melbourne, where she's spending the morni
My knees no longer crack, Bill Maher's an unfunny hack, Martin Short as Uncle Jack, happy to be back, and much more from this week in funny
It may surprise you to hear that Black Country, New Road are the most secure they've ever been. At first glance, having each member switch
By all outward appearances, the Beaches seemed to have it all. They had topped the Billboard Canada Rock chart, won two JUNOS, earned a fan
It's been... 25 years since Barenaked Ladies conquered the charts with their 1998 smash "One Week" — a song that spat out a string of pop c
Even on the road, Haley Blais is able to communicate her infectious humour. When I reach the Vancouver-based singer-songwriter for our inte
When it comes time for Danko Jones to pick a single, the namesake of the veteran Canadian group recuses himself. "I'm too close to the son
Corey Taylor doesn't like to take breaks. He does, however, like taking naps, something he says he now needs to do at his age. "The amoun
September has arrived, and along with some yellowing leaves and cool winds, it brings a new stock of up-and-coming Canadian artists to get
From the first incendiary moments to its unflinchingly raucous end, The Nun II is fearless. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film takes a no
If they made Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade today, coolest thing your lawyer can say, all the way, how to open your essay, and much more
The final scene of a rom-com, almost without exception, shows the couple finally getting together and sharing a kiss. The audience is meant
Summer is winding down. For horror fans, that means one thing: spooky season approaches! As cooler weather arrives, The Nun II will bring a
Your human rights, morons and their websites, Adam Sandler and Bob Barker fights, Vince Staples delights, and much more from this week in f
For the second year in a row, a pan-Canadian committee has chosen a documentary to enter the Oscar race for Best International Feature on t
When Arctic Monkeys came to Canada in 2006, it felt a little bit like the Beatles coming to America in 1964: four British lads, barely out
It's any songwriter's fantasy: you're hanging out at Dave Grohl's house and he offers to play drums on your new single. Dan Mangan's real-l
Game 6, the pervert lemon licks, haphazardly launched sticks, tying messages to bricks, and much more from this week in funny tweets. Augu
When Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr released her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021, she made her mark as the hottest singe
For Charlotte Cardin, and most of us, the summer of 2021 felt restless. "I was dealing with a lot on a personal level, and I was at a cross
After charging out of the gate as a fiery indie rocker, Hannah Georgas has spent the past decade and a half digging deeper into subtlety, r
Kinetic, unpredictable and shot through with the florid acidity of her new home base of Los Angeles, Jessy Lanza's Love Hallucination is th
Do you feel that breeze? August's New Faves crew are here to usher in the shortening days and cooler nights, to soundtrack your evening str
"Welcome to NBC and the Elvis Presley special," producer Bob Finkel tells the audience at the network's studios in Burbank, CA. "Ladies and
Scurvy ridden whale men, a RICO indictment, ordering at the Olive Garden, a come-to-Jesus moment, and much more from this week in funny twe
A quiet time in the movie world, summer blockbusters continue to spin in the cinemas while we await TIFF and the impending awards bait to f
Katie Munshaw is the most herself she's ever been in her music. All it took to remove a well-worn metaphorical mask was putting on a real o
Season 2 of The Bear is one of the greatest seasons of television in recent memory, earning a rare perfect 10 rating here at Exclaim! Much
From their hyper-fuzzy industrial no-wave roots through the slacker rock '90s era and into the dynamic and formless later years, Sonic Yout
Have you ever seen P!NK live? She simply won't get down from those wires! If this whole music thing doesn't work out for her, she's definit
That's the sky, the Montgomery Riverboat fight, what Barbie Mount Rushmore implies, isn't that right, and much more from this week in funny
Musicians are creators who deliver art into the world — and what could be more creative than literally bringing a new human life into exist
When BAMBII stepped to the decks of one of the world's most famous clubs, she proved not only why she's Toronto's buzziest DJ and producer,
Sappyfest returned to Sackville for its 18th season this year, pulling another flurry of magic and mayhem from across Canada from August 4
Government, the slide incident, nobody knows where she went, another Trump arraignment, and much more from this week in funny tweets. July
Satanic panic seems almost laughable now — but in the 1980s, it was a huge force in shaping pop culture. Its influence largely stemmed from
The Smashing Pumpkins' first decade-plus has been discussed and dissected to exhaustion. Nobody needs to be reminded how great "Cherub Rock
In April 1984, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's black-and-white comic book Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit the newsstands, introducing the
Audio-Technica's Sound Burger is a record player that totally reinvents the format. It provides all of the things that vinyl lovers covet —
The Meg, released in 2018, is a pure summer blockbuster: there's an all-star cast (led by Jason Statham), a big monster and bloody action s