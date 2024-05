Abbath Hoodie and Snow Globe

As fun as corpse paint is, it's a pain in the ass to get on and off. Thankfully, black metal outfit Abbath have you covered with this full zip hoodie that offers an instant undead look. As for their snow globe, we're assuming that's nuclear winter that group mastermind Olve Eikemo is standing in — not a winter wonderland. Abbath Corpse Paint Hoodie on King's Road Merch