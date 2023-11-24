film features Archive

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 24, 2023
Parallel lines, trading minds, Elon Musk invents headlines, parking spot finds, and much more from this week in funny tweets. November 17
Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the wildly popular and acclaimed Scott Pilgrim comic book series, arrived in Toronto the day before his pres
"You can't bullshit her," Barry Keoghan says over Zoom from a Saltburn-esque looking set in Los Angeles. "She's all-knowing," agrees Jaco
Few artists have managed to achieve stardom with a single name: Prince, Madonna, Adele, Cher, Bono. And then there is the original smooth o
Going to all of garden, an old letter by Bin Laden, cooking James Harden, BC has no federal tax for carbon, and much more from this week in
Winter's nearly got her claws in us, but there's still enough sunshine and blue sky to lift your spirits ever so slightly. November's New F
They're not Johnny, Kris, Waylon and Willie, who formed the iconic supergroup known as the Highwaymen — but the Trans-Canada Highwaymen are
So far this autumn, we've been treated to some exceptional content in the theatres and on our streaming services. Some hits and misses from
"Mid," a daughter's width, people start having kids, the "bad news" you're calling with, and much more from this week in funny tweets. Nov
For a wide spectrum of musical movements that fall within the lanes of jazz-infused hip-hop, Afrobeats, and, really, anything you cut from
Right now, Finn Wolfhard should be preoccupied with Stranger Things, the fifth and final season of which was supposed to film this year. Wh
It starts with a woodland flute solo and ends with a seven-minute finale that reprises the riff of that first song. Certainly, 2008's The C
Wu-Tang Clan's game-changing debut, 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), celebrates its 30th anniversary on November 9. Taking place dur
"People are sending me pictures of the ocean," ML Buch says, calling Exclaim! over Zoom from her home in Copenhagen. "They've gone out into
Tony Hawk's Larry David Halloween fit, a spot-on bit, a community note favourite, I have to just sit here in it, and much more from this we
Go ahead and try to Shazam that special song at the next Keys N Krates show — you might not find it. That's because restraint is part of th
Incomplete to-do lists and cobweb-dusted abandoned projects can haunt many of us into complacency, but Half Moon Run find it inspiring to w
A year marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop is doubly commemorative for two of the genre's finest in Outkast, who are celebrating annive
Premiering November 3, Sofia Coppola's latest film, 'Priscilla' — an adaptation of Priscilla Beaulieu Presley's's 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me'
I call it politricks, "Like a Rolling Stone" kicks, a Good Fortune Burger fix, unsure if dril's story sticks, and much more from this week
By the time Bikini Kill — shit-stirrers, heart-shatterers, truth tellers and original riot grrrls — released their debut full-length album
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest albums of its era. Blazing onto the charts upon its release on August 25, 1998, it r
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are taking what counts for them as a break. After two European tours, a series of residencies in US cities
After releasing three crushing, influential, and critically acclaimed full-lengths in as many years — 2017's Primordial Malignity, 2018's i
You're my only hope, Francesca Scorsese helps cinephiles cope, eating new foods is dope, Jim Jordan's told nope, and much more from this we
Spooky season is here, and it's brought with it the scariest thing imaginable for Canadian city-dwellers: condo development! Elsewhere on
Spooky season is upon us, and the ghouls and goblins are making their way to this side of the veil. Yes, you can celebrate their arrival wi
On "Plastic 100°C," the opening track of Sampha's 2017 debut album, Process, the British singer-songwriter and producer was drifting off to
After the closures of 2020, any visit to a theatre in 2021 was cause for celebration. And often, the films were excellent. But even the swe
Martin Scorsese's latest cinematic epic, Apple TV+'s Killers of the Flower Moon, examines the true story of the Oklahoma murders that took
Happy spooky month! Horror being the genre du jour means that slashers and thrillers aren't only relegated to October anymore. Throughout t
Objectively, Vivek Shraya's career is impressive by any measure: she has an extensive musical catalogue, numerous novels, children's books,
Musicians love to dress up, whether that means donning snazzy stage outfits or cosplaying as other artists for the recent tradition of Hall
October used to be cold, when Steph Tolev takes hold, never get old, $10 worth of Twitter ads sold, and much more from this week in funny t
Impulse purchases were all the rage in 2020. Some people got dogs, others bought cottages. Metric bought a church in small-town Ontario and
She hadn't yet heard the song. But when TOBi pressed play, it blew her mind. The Toronto rapper (known for hits like "Made Me Everything"
Individually, directors Kelly Fyffe-Marshall and Sasha Leigh Henry, along with producers Tamar Bird and Iva Golubovic, are some of Canada's
For 25 years and across 10 LPs, Death Cab for Cutie have given tender-hearted listeners sweeping indie rock songs to soundtrack feelings of
Beaker of the house, an ex and her ex's ex-spouse, Republicans grouse, what owning a safety vest allows, and much more from this week in fu
After lots of teases, a poetry book and a delay of a couple weeks, Drake is back with his latest dispatch: the 84-minute, 23-track For All
For a solo artist with such a varied catalogue that spans almost a quarter-century, Sufjan Stevens has largely flown under the radar, stayi
Nasir Jones is a Queensbridge legend who is a fixture in the ever-evolving GOAT rapper conversation and is a non-negotiable permanent stapl
If you stop by the ground floor of the Killarney Lake Lodge in Wolastokuk (Fredericton, NB), you'll find a class of 12 students. Aged three
Drake is undeniably the most commercially successful hip-hop artist of all time. In the 17 years that he's been releasing music, his accomp
Home of the Tiger Cats and the province's finest steel mills, Hamilton, ON, has become quite the hot spot for film and television productio
Katie Stelmanis was in a rut. In May 2020, the Toronto musician also known by her middle name, Austra, delivered her fourth studio album,
Inning #2, why is the sound so bad at this venue, Ayo Edebiri's dad's review, what Travis Kelce has gotten himself into, and much more from
Twenty years and 10 films later, there's no denying the power and legacy of the Saw franchise. The first film debuted in 2003 introducing f
"It's all about connection," Jeff Tweedy says of his multifaceted career. This is evident in the intimate books he has penned, as well as
Fefe Dobson has always been ahead of the curve. As the pop-punk revival has crashed into the nostalgia-bloated mainstream of the past coupl