film features
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Every now and then the internet's hype for someone or something proves extremely warranted. The explosive love for Conan O'Brien upon the...
Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
According to Owen Teague and Kevin Durand, two actors who make their simian debut in Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fran...
The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Beatles are back on the silver screen — or, rather, the silver stream. The 1970 film Let It Be has been lovingly restored and rerelease...
Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
During a transitional scene early on in Netflix's Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's new satirical film and directorial debut about the invention...
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Toronto Comic Arts Festival
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
It's that time of year again, folks! Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) is heading back to the Reference Library for the weekend of May 11...
Christian Sparkes Hails Newfoundland's Stormy Influence on 'The King Tide': "People Are Very Creative in These Remote Places"
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
A quick nip outside the shuttle bus to grab a picture of the angry shoreline seemed like a great idea in the moment. But standing on the...
Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
Bon Jovi are synonymous with their home state of New Jersey: they're friends with Bruce Springsteen, their frontman proudly wears a "New...
Celebrating 2024's Best New Canadian Directors
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
In its 11th year, National Canadian Film Day continues to bring the country together in celebration of Canada's finest movies and...