comedy reviews Archive

At Rifflandia, the Beaches Cut to the Feeling
As much as the Toronto pop-rock quartet have enjoyed their success in recent years, that success came from a difficult time. Their most
As much as the Toronto pop-rock quartet have enjoyed their success in recent years, that success came from a difficult time. Their most
Even at the relatively early timeslot of six p.m., legendary Winnipeg folksy alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies were a fair few minutes late
Although I came of age in the '90s, I somehow missed the L7 train. At the time of their performance at Rifflandia, I hadn't seen
It's a Tuesday, and P:ano have released their first album in 19 years. The day of the week is significant because, the last time the group
Oliver Tree is an absolute weirdo. Like, did you know he's actually from Victoria? You don't need to look that up. He lived here until he
This set took a long time to get going. Literally, English singer/songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor didn't hit the stage until almost a
In the indie rock sphere, there may be no better interpreter of the American Songbook than Cat Power's Chan Marshall. Throughout her
After a four-and-a-half-year layoff following the brilliant 'Dose Your Dreams,' Fucked Up have launched into their "work-your-ass-off" phase
Since Fyre Festival founder Ja Rule attempted to overstay his welcome, pushing a track or two beyond his set time until his DJ had to tell
Stuck with a relatively early set at six p.m., it was surprising that Slayyyter was legally allowed to perform in the daylight. If you've
Doubtlessly one of the most bittersweet moments in the festival's storied history, Rifflandia 2024 launched the final tour of Newmarket
The King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Creative Universe (KGATLWCU) reaches far and wide — from every t-shirt design to the free
'Relay' begins on a high note and rides that wave for at least a third of its runtime. Unfortunately any goodwill accumulated becomes
Some people go to the movies to be whisked away by romance, others for laughter, many for an adrenaline rush. Me though, I like having my
"I never know how I feel on an overcast day when the sun is still bright despite the grayness and the light is very flat"
It's a great time in the nostalgia cycle for anyone who spent their formative horny years in skinny jeans. Sure, "indie sleaze" has
Composer Sarah Davachi's The Head as Form'd in the Crier's Choir is the latest entry in an already remarkable body of modern classical work
Although their cheeky group name perhaps suggests something of a defiant, slacker attitude, Kitamaat rappers Darren "Young D" Metz
Conceptualizing the arch of a songwriter's artistic development can feel like an act of senseless problematization. Unlike judgments of
French indie pop singer-songwriter Flora Rose has been on my radar since I heard "You've Been on My Mind," one of the singles from her great
It's a new era for Chastity, and it starts off — quite literally — with a bang. A single, blown out tom hit is all the warning you're given
On the darkly exhilarating sixth studio album from Porches, Aaron Maine is staring at the big sky, ditching school, climbing fences and
Spoon's sustained relevance over the past 28 years was undeniable during their first-ever appearance in Ottawa. Selling out the
With each new release, the superlative praise for Colin Stetson's work and abilities cements his position as a singular voice in
'Verbathim,' The debut album from Palestinian-Canadian artist Nemahsis (a.k.a. Nemah Hasan) marks the arrival of an impressive new voice
It's forgivable to be a little cynical about Transformers in the year 2024. The franchise is seven films deep — eight if we include 1986's
The 2024 remake of Danish film 'Speak No Evil' does a lot more than the original, and leaves audiences much more fulfilled. It's a stylized
Pulp should have been enormous. Monstrous, even. Okay, so they were huge, especially overseas, but here on our side of the Atlantic, they
Tim Robinson has become synonymous with his surreal Netflix series 'I Think You Should Leave,' which is maybe why 'Friendship' feels a bit
Summer wouldn't be the same without a little romance, and that's exactly what pulses through Hinds' lighthearted new record — Carlotta Cosia
On a cold Winnipeg evening, a rustling behind a dumpster in an alleyway startles a young woman, Sumi (Leere Park), who slips and falls on
Based on the 1774 novel 'The Sorrows of Young Werther' by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 'Young Werther' follows the time-honoured tradition of
'Riff Raff' is a masterwork of typecasting: there's Jennifer Coolidge as a sloppy drunk, Ed Harris as a gruff patriarch who balances caring
Of all the human experiences, motherhood is a particularly visceral. There's childbirth, of course, but then there are the the struggles
Movies set in Scarborough tend to show the beauty of the area through its grit and the trauma that follows. While there's certainly a need
This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with saccharine sentimentality and ponderous monologues about the meaning of life. The
Anderson .Paak is hardly the first musician to sidestep from music to movies, but his filmography to date is extremely thin, mostly
The backstory alone is unlike anything else: filmmaker/musician/artist Sook-Yin Lee and cartoonist Chester Brown were in a romantic
More often than not, Steven Soderbergh's career is spoken of as this kind of Soderbergh movie or that kind of Soderbergh movie. His
The Pamaissance is here. After 2022's 'Pam & Tommy' reappraised Pamela Anderson as a sympathetic hero, the 2023 doc 'Pamela, a love story'
Marvin Heemeyer spent 18 months gathering steel for his Komatsu bulldozer. He was going to layer large metal sheets over the cab and engine
I am but a simple millennial indie fan: when I hear trilling woodwinds, I think of Sufjan Stevens. There are 50 States Project vibes all
The obsession with biking through Toronto is a strange phenomenon I've noticed since moving here. Obviously it's also just a convenient (and
"Birds against a heavy wind that wins in the end," mourns MJ Lenderman in the very first words of his new album 'Manning Fireworks'
This year has given audiences no shortage of messy, campy horror films with eccentric villains at their heart — from Nicolas Cage's creepy
Sequels and reboots and remakes, oh my! Audiences have been subjected to these kinds of films for years, but it feels more and more
Not all venues, or set times, are created equal. At a festival like FME, where shows are spread out among transitional venues and more
Marie Davidson is one of those rare artists that's as comfortable on a mainstream label like Bonsound —for her '80s synth and psych project
Depending on who you speak to, the place of hip-hop at the FME is somewhat contentious. Some see the proliferation of rap bookings to being
In contrast to the previous night's performance at the Agora des Arts, which started off moderately well attended, tonight's double bill