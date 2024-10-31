comedy news Archive

Scissor Sisters Announce First Shows in 13 Years, Without Ana Matronic
Scissor Sisters are reuniting for their shows in over a decade. Today, the New York outfit announced plans to play 10 dates next May in
The "indie sleaze" resurgence is still going strong on TikTok, as the kids have discovered the earth-shattering simplistic beauty of "Maps"
As I Lay Dying continue to lay, dying. Apt for this goriest of days, the controversial metalcore unit's rhythm guitarist, Phil Sgrosso, has
This year marks the 20th fecalversary of Dave Matthews Band's infamous poop incident, when their tour bus driver dumped 800 pounds of human
Toronto's Scotiabank Arena is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, which certainly explains why the number 25 has been all over the Bay
It's Halloween, so here's a trick rather than a treat: some titles will be leaving Netflix in the coming months. Subscribers can say bye-bye
The culmination of October spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to
As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the
'Saturday Night Live' is so brat — the sketch show has just announced that Charli XCX will both host and perform on an upcoming episode
Olivia Rodrigo's "God, it's brutal out here" prophecy continues to foretell even now, over three years on from the release of her debut
Toronto's Little Junior released their self-titled sophomore record in September, and now, they're giving it a proper debut with a
Attention buskers: when you perform on the streets, be sure to give it your all, because you never know when a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
Following this summer's release of the second volume of his breakout 2012 'King of the Mischievous South' mixtape, Denzel Curry has
As we begin the last stretch toward the holiday season, Prime Video Canada is here to satisfy your every streaming need with a wide range
Montreal is expanding a program to support soundproofing of live music venues amid noise complaints threatening performance spaces in the
Since the 2019 release of her debut album 'Shea Butter Baby,' Ari Lennox has delivered a consistently impressive output when it comes to
Peter Hook and the Light will continue touring New Order albums live, announcing plans for a 2025 North American tour focused on his old
We're finally coming upon hibernation season. After Halloween festivities are done and dusted, the real scariness of it still being dark
While spooky season is almost at its end, MUBI still has a few frightful treats up its sleeve for November — namely its marquee acquisition
Supporting his new album Dreamweaver, Trentemøller has announced a run of February North American tour dates — including a pair of Canadian
Megan Thee Stallion, is suing YouTuber Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper), claiming the social media personality is a "mouthpiece and
As Tyler, the Creator launches his new album 'CHROMAKOPIA,' he has announced a world tour. The 2025 outing includes legs in North America
Longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell has quite a bit going on at the moment. On top of the recent deluxe reissue
On the back of their recent new album 'Never, Neverland,' Portland, OR's Unto Others have announced a run of North American tour dates to
This was inevitable in the unfortunate saga of Jane's Addiction's original lineup reuniting: mega-hype streetwear brand Supreme has
It's always fun when you get to write about Grimes releasing music and not navigating beefs or defending her stepchildren or making
Metro Boomin has been sued for alleged sexual assault. Vanessa LeMaistre, a 38-year-old woman, filed a lawsuit in the state of California
A new stop-motion, 3D animated 'Pingu' series is in the works from Aardman Animations and Mattel. While a release date has yet to be
Following news of the 'Scary Movie' franchise reboot, it's been revealed that the Wayans brothers will reunite to develop a new
As previously reported, Belle and Sebastian mastermind Stuart Murdoch just published his debut novel, 'Nobody's Empire.' To mark the
Four late-career Rush records have been collected for a new vinyl box set. 'The Albums: 1989-1996' arrives in November via Rhino. The new
Exploratory German pianist, producer and composer Nils Frahm has announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including
With a year to learn how to correctly spell its lineup's names, Las Vegas's nostalgic emo festival When We Were Young is returning for its
Chappell Roan is surprisingly not put off enough by those of us who wore cheap costumes of her this year to start teasing her new album. The
Third Man Hardware has teamed up with Eventide for a new Knife Drop effects pedal that promises to merge "aggressive octave fuzz with
Stars are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their 2004 breakthrough album, 'Set Yourself on Fire,' with both a North
Iggy Pop has announced a new live album called 'Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023,' which will be available as a Blu-ray/CD Digipak, 2LP
Metalcore authorities Killswitch Engage will embark on a North American tour with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul in the
Returning for its fifth year in 2025, Edmonton's Winterruption YEG has announced the stacked first round of performers on the lineup for
Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES has been teasing plans for her solo debut for a while now, and it's finally time to let the cat out of the bag
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) will return to venues across Canada next summer, and has announced the first headliners for its 2025
When I wrote about John Mulaney starring in that '69 Love Songs' Broadway show last month, I couldn't help but point out that the Magnetic
Chastity Belt and Holy Wave have teamed up for a double single. Arriving February 7 via Suicide Squeeze, Chastity Belt have offered up
Fontaines D.C. have mapped out North American dates to round out their international tour behind recent alum Romance, and they've added a l
The Pixies just released their new album 'The Night the Zombies Came,' but it sounds like they'll be focussing more on their older material
On the heels of the release of their eponymous debut LP earlier this month, the Hard Quartet — the supergroup of Stephen Malkmus (Pavement)
Mount Eerie's new double album 'Night Palace' arrives this Friday (November 1), and Phil Elverum has now announced a 2025 North American
Ahead of embarking on a world tour in 2025, Mogwai have revealed plans to release their 11th studio album, previewed today by new single
The first round of performers for the 2025 edition of Boots and Hearts — taking place August 7 to 10 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in
Pete Townshend was "pretty sure" that the Who aren't done touring when asked about the future of the band earlier this year, and the