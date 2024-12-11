Kodi Smit-McPhee
Angelina Jolie Brings Compassion and Profound Understanding to 'Maria'
Directed by Pablo Larraín
PUBLISHED Dec 11, 2024
Maria begins at the end, with the death of Maria Callas in her Paris apartment. The great soprano passed away in 1977, less than three mont...
'Memoir of a Snail' Is a Highly Specific Gut Punch
Directed by Adam Elliot
PUBLISHED Nov 12, 2024
There are very few movies quite like 'Memoir of a Snail.' Director Adam Elliot's previous film, 2009's 'Mary and Max,' comes the closest to...