Gotham Chopra
Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
Bon Jovi are synonymous with their home state of New Jersey: they're friends with Bruce Springsteen, their frontman proudly wears a "New...
'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' Gives Music Docs a Good Name
Directed by Gotham Chopra
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
There aren't many artists today with enough history — and heart — to support a four-part documentary miniseries. So many music docs come ou...