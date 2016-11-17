Zine
The Little Express
A Short History of the XTC Zine That Could
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In the early part of the 80s, XTC were riding rock'n'roll's "new wave" with sublime confidence. Writing some of the best tunes of the day,...
Long, Strange Trips
Exploring The Stupid Journey
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Imagine you¡|re taking a trip by yourself, and things go hideously wrong. Your car dies and you have to hitchhike. In the rain. Then you di...
Ill Communication
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
A good zine blends the personal and political; it should be unique, honest and forthright. Sick Punks, published by Toronto activist and wr...