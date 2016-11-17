Year In Review
Global Warming
1. Antibalas Liberation Afro Beat Vol. 1 (Ninja Tune) Denise Benson: These 14 globally-minded, socially conscious souls from Brooklyn, New...
Under A Groove
1. Spearhead Stay Human (Six Degrees)Michael Barclay: Only Michael Franti can rhyme "suicide" with "genocide" and make it sound sweet. That...
Moonshine
1. Pernice Brothers The World Won't End (Ashmont)Michael Edwards: Joe Pernice's journey from a Scud Mountain Boy to a Pernice Brother has t...
Frequencies
1. Basement Jaxx Rooty (XL)Joshua Ostroff: Boasting an asinine ape cover and a predilection for erring on the side of disco, Rooty should h...
Next Shit
1. Roots Manuva Run Come Save Me (Big Dada/Ninja Tune) Del F. Cowie: Over the years UK hip-hop artists have had a tough time getting the at...
Concert of the Year
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of DeadThe Raven, Hamilton ONOctober 24They're not the most exciting rock band on the planet just becaus...
Aggressive Tendencies
1. Converge Jane Doe (Equal Vision)Kevin Stewart-Panko: As clichéd as it may sound, the death of a relationship still has the power to prod...
Pop Punk A Roll
1. White Stripes White Blood Cells (Sympathy For the Record Industry)James Keast: While New York's the Strokes were loudly hailed as the r...