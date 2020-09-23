Timeline
The Incredible Life of Beverly Glenn-Copeland: Canadian Music's Unsung Hero
PUBLISHED Sep 23, 2020
Beverly Glenn-Copeland has been patiently waiting for his audience to arrive. At age 76, the music he made decades earlier has only recentl...
How 'Bad Boys for Life' Overcame More Than a Decade of Delays to Be the Biggest Film of 2020
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2020
Promotional consideration provided by Sony Pictures The first two Bad Boys films were smash hits that helped define a generation of buddy-...
Five Noteworthy Facts You May Not Know About Rihanna
PUBLISHED Nov 22, 2019
With fewer than 14 years in the game, and enough chart clout to hang with the legacy artists she looked up to before entering it, Robyn Fen...
The Regal Life of Queen Bee Lil' Kim
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2019
Standing at 4-foot-11, Kimberly "Lil' Kim" Jones has been one of the most revered and feared rappers of her time — not just as a woman who'...
The Terrible, Tragic and Terrific Life of Slipknot
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2019
To people outside of heavy metal, almost every band seems like a terrifying set of weirdoes raging out, but Slipknot truly fit that mould....
Five Noteworthy Facts You May Not Know About Slipknot
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2019
Slipknot have been shocking the world and stoking metal fans for decades, from their highly experimental but brutal sound to their unnervin...
The Unauthorized Story of the Making of 'Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band'
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2019
I've been a filmmaker for over 30 years, working mainly in unscripted and documentary production as an award-winning director, writer and p...
Sum 41 Survive Teen Stardom, Substance Abuse and Changing Tastes to Rise Again on 'Out for Blood'
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2019
The early oughts were awash in bouncy pop punk bands. Yet Sum 41, a young and bratty quartet from the Toronto suburb of Ajax, ON, somehow m...