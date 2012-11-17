Rendesvous With Madness
A Sister's Call
Rebecca Schaper & Kyle Tekiela
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2012
There was a time when mental illness was viewed as something that could be treated with electroshock therapy and the afflicted individual c...
Wolf
Ya'Ke Smith
PUBLISHED Nov 14, 2012
Initially, Wolf seems like it's going to take a balanced stance on very taboo subject matter. But that's only if you don't read anything ab...
Passionflower
Shelagh Carter
PUBLISHED Nov 13, 2012
It's difficult for a child to recognize when a parent is a destructive role model. We're hardwired as a species to trust our biological car...
Fat Kid Rules the World
Matthew Lillard
PUBLISHED Nov 13, 2012
In setup, Matthew Lillard's directorial debut, Fat Kid Rules the World resembles the genre format and tonal structure of the films he used...
Beer is Cheaper than Therapy
Simone de Vries
PUBLISHED Nov 12, 2012
You know you're in for some heavy content when a movie begins by showing a quote from the U.S. Army's Chief of Public Affairs that reads, "...
She's Not Crying, She's Singing
Philippe de Pierpont
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2012
Without introducing and superfluous elements or even standard subtext, Philippe de Pierpont's single-minded character study, She's Not Cryi...
In Pieces (Trente Tableaux)
Paule Baillargeon
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2012
Writer, director, actress, feminist, mother and artist, Paule Baillargeon, has been integrated with the Canadian film world for the last fo...
King Curling
Ole Endresen
PUBLISHED Nov 8, 2012
In lieu of evidence that King Curling is a period piece, it looks like North American nineties pop culture arrived late in Sweden, or at le...