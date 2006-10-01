Media
The Serial's the Prize
Fall TV Season Tests Commitment Issues
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2006
Fans of blockbuster sci-fi flicks like War of the Worlds and Independence Day know exactly how the aliens are gonna attack with giant shi...
Lost in the Supermarket
Alternate Reality Gaming Makes Marketing Meta
PUBLISHED Aug 1, 2006
During the run-up to last Mays season finale of the flashback-happy sci-fi serial Lost, one of the many corporations airing commercials on...
NewTube
Chronicling the Broadcast Revolution
PUBLISHED Jun 1, 2006
For decades now we have been slaves to the cathode ray tube, force-fed programming by nefarious network suits who rubbed their fingertips t...