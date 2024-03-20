Festival d'été de Québec
FEQ Welcomes Post Malone, 50 Cent, J Balvin, Nickelback and More for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 20, 2024
Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) is returning to Quebec City from July 4–14...
Festival d'été de Québec's Second Weekend Captured Musical Joie de Vivre
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2023
It wasn't the first time in its history that Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) had its best-laid plans washed away by Mother Nature. This year...
Festival d'été de Québec Gets Foo Fighters, Weezer, Feist, Alvvays for 2023 Lineup
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2023
Have you solidified your summer plans yet? Maybe think twice before you book yourself into a camping or cottage trip between July 6 and 16,...
Festival d'été de Québec Remained Canada's Most Elaborate Musical Feast
PUBLISHED Jul 13, 2022
Held annually in the provincial capital of la belle province since 1968, Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) is one of Canada's largest live mus...
Festival d'été de Québec Unveils 2022 Lineup with RATM, Alanis Morissette, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2022
Festival season is back in full swing for 2022, and Quebec City's foremost annual music event, Festival d'été de Québec, has also announced...
Festival d'été de Québec Unveils 2021 Lineup with Coeur de pirate, Klô Pelgag, Marie-Mai
PUBLISHED Jun 2, 2021
As promised, Quebec City's Festival d'été de Québec has officially rolled out its 2021 lineup, which is shining a light on local talent rat...
Festival d'été de Québec to Announce 2021 Lineup This Week
PUBLISHED May 31, 2021
As vaccines roll out and COVID restrictions have begun lifting across the country, Quebec City's Festival d'été de Québec is now officially...
Festival d'été de Québec Unveils 2020 Lineup with Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, the National
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2020
Festival d'été de Québec has just announced its 2020 lineup, and as could be expected, it's full of A-list acts. This year, the festival wi...