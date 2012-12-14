Electronic 2012
Dance and Electronic 2012: Breaking Down the Boundaries of Sound
PUBLISHED Dec 14, 2012
If there's any song that summed up electronic music's renewed infatuation with hip-hop and R&B this year, it was Ryan Hemsworth's remix of...
Dance and Electronic 2012: Plays Here, Stays Here* (*For Now)
PUBLISHED Dec 14, 2012
In recent years, a slew of Canadian electronic music producers have relocated to London, UK or to electronic mecca Berlin. Here are five ri...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2012:
An Analysis of the Year in Electronic
PUBLISHED Dec 14, 2012
Now that we've sorted out the Exclaim! Best of 2012 in Dance and Electronic, it's time to take a closer look at what trends defined this ye...
Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2012:
Dance and Electronic
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2012
2012 was a fantastic year for your body and your mind. Move your feet and stroke your chin to our dance and electronic album picks, below....