Cover Story
Djo's Music Is Anything but Basic: "If Somebody Can Find Themselves in It, Then Mission Accomplished"
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2025
"I kind of do this selfishly, just for myself." Joe Keery's craft comes from an insular place. Once best known for his role as the charming...
From Floods to Fires, Spiritbox Brave the Storm
PUBLISHED Feb 4, 2025
The waters never seem to calm for Spiritbox. The Victoria, BC-founded group are one of the fastest-rising acts in modern metal, with their...
The Weather Station Sounds the Alarm: "I Wish I Could Just Be Brat and Have Fun"
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2024
Screaming cars, snarling fluorescent advertisements and the thunder of construction batter the senses. The November sun sinks its teeth...
Mustafa's Prophetic Poetry Holds a Mirror Up to the Pain and Beauty Around Him
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
In Max Porter's novel 'Grief Is the Thing with Feathers' a father sits his two sons down to tell them their mother has died. As they sit at...
Inside the Cult of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
PUBLISHED Aug 6, 2024
In 2019, it felt weird to see King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard two nights in a row. Living in Ottawa at the time, travelling to Toronto...
It's the Summer of the Beaches: "We Have Been in Training for This"
PUBLISHED Jun 4, 2024
"I just started seeing someone new, and when his mom first met me, she was like, 'Don't write a song about my son!'" Jordan Miller winces...
Khruangbin Go from Farm to Fame: "We've Done Everything That You Shouldn't Do"
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
"I always say we're the band that did every single thing wrong." Over a Friday morning Zoom call, Khruangbin drummer Donald "DJ" Johnson...
Waxahatchee Makes Lightning Strike Twice: "I'm in a Moment of Complete Vision and Clarity"
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2024
"We're gonna build the narrative today," Katie Crutchfield tells me, laughing. She's calling from her home in Kansas ...