Alt-Country
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Although known by various other terms of endearment (y'alternative, Americana), the essence of alt-country is in preserving the North Ameri...
Jazz
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
For its first 50 years, jazz was the first globally popular African-based form of dance music; from ragtime to Dixieland to swing, it was b...
Garage Rock
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
As diverse as "garage" music is, it's united by a raw, primordial energy that drives the music and gives it an intense sense of immediacy....
Reggae
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Reggae fans worldwide are generally receptive to a variety of styles. Though many claim, for example, to be "strictly dancehall," this has...
Rock
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
More than perhaps any other genre, rock sub-categories have long been driven more by marketing and the lazy tendencies of journalists than...
Metal
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Utilising double-kick drumming, more distortion than anything heard in the early '80s, shredding guitar solos and a redefinition of how fas...
House
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Defining "house" has always been debatable, because it has as much to do with fashion, drugs and ambience as it does with sound. For those...
Punk
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In its infancy, trying to break punk music into sub-genres would not only have been almost impossible, but downright blasphemous. After all...