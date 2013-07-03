2013 TV Pilots
Prisoners of War
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2013
Prior to the many award wins and virtually unanimous critical acclaim of the impeccably acted and consistently taut Showtime series, Homela...
Crisis
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2013
An experienced director of television and film alike, Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games, Luck) confidently guides a strong ensemble cast in the...
The Millers
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
Will Arnett finds himself heading yet another middle of the road sitcom that doesn't play to his strengths. Much like the short-lived Up Al...
Surviving Jack
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
Who's ready for that '90's show? Though nostalgia cycles continue to tighten ever so slightly, we really are far enough past the age of par...
About a Boy
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
Much like the better than expected movie of the same name, About a Boy establishes its protagonist Will (David Walton) as a man-child. Hav...
Growing Up Fisher
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
Because a simple conceit and distinct cast of characters doesn't seem to be enough for many new sitcoms these days, the latest meandering s...
We Are Men
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
Superficially, everything is framed slightly askew of conventional television tropes in this tepid bro-down starring a bland new face surro...
Rake
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2013
During the opening moments of the deliberately idiosyncratic procedural, Rake, criminal defence attorney Keegan Deane (Greg Kinnear) lays i...