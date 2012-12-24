2012 In Lists
Top 10 Christmas Songs of 2012
PUBLISHED Dec 24, 2012
In the lead-up to Christmas, music fans get assaulted with countless cash-in cuts about the baby Jesus, sleigh rides, and cuddling up by th...
Top 10 Cover Songs of 2012
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
Cover songs are a tricky thing. On the one hand, many artists pride themselves on their ingenuity and originality, and opt to reconfigure a...
Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2012:
Top 50 Albums of the Year
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
Throughout the month of December, Exclaim! has been rolling out our coverage of the best albums of the year, divided into seven different g...
Exclaim's Most Unappreciated Albums of 2012
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2012
A lot of great music comes out in a year, and not all of it gets the attention it deserves. Some get a fair bit of credit, but not enough;...
Top Non-Rap Freeleases of 2012
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2012
Between major-player stop-gap freebies from dudes like Rick Ross and Big Sean, career-building collections from Joey Bada$$ and Chief Keef,...
Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2012:
Hip-Hop
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2012
Assuming you already picked up our 2012 year-end issue, you already know our number one album here, not that Kendrick Lamar's poignant debu...
Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2012:
Improv and Avant-Garde
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2012
Given the diversity and depth of the improv and avant-garde scene, instead of ranking and rating releases, we've asked regular contributors...
10 Most Disappointing Albums of 2012
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2012
For those of you who don't shut off your computer in an act of rage or careful self control, list season is one that can get emotions high...