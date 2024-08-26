The Tragically Hip have announced the launch date for their docuseries No Dress Rehearsal.

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, the four-episode show will hit Prime Video on September 20. All four episodes will drop on the same day, rather than arriving weekly. This very Canadian piece of content will come to 240 territories around the world.

The series was directed by Gord Downie's brother, Mike Downie, and it features original interviews with the surviving members of the band.

The series will also come to various Canadian film festivals, including ones in Halifax (AIFF), Calgary (CIFF) and Vancouver (VIFF). Revisit the trailer below.