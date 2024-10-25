Kurt Cobain's death was a tragedy on many levels. But here's a new layer of tragedy that we had never considered before: actor Helen Mirren is sad that the Nirvana frontman died before ever getting to see GPS.

Speaking about aging on Evgeny Lebedev's Brave New World podcast [via Stereogum], the 79-year-old Dame spoke about aging, admitting that it's a struggle while also acknowledging that she's "lucky" to still be healthy.

"I always say it's so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did because he never saw GPS, as it's the most wonderful thing to watch my little blue spot walking down the street," she said. "I just find it completely magical and unbelievable."

Technically, GPS was invented in 1973, and Ronald Reagan announced its launch for the public in 1983, so Mirren is almost certainly right that Cobain never used it. It's a surprising thing to fixate on, however; other things invented since 1994 include smartphones, streaming services (for both music and film), OK Computer, social media, online shopping, Get Out and, of course, the internet as we know it today.

Mirren is currently co-starring in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which is streaming on Paramount+ — another thing that didn't exist in 1994.