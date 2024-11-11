Ethel Cain Shares 'Perverts' Tracklist, Artwork

The nine-track 'Preacher's Daughter' follow-up is due January 8

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 11, 2024

After sharing the video for its first single at the top of the month, Ethel Cain has now revealed the tracklist and artwork for the follow-up to her beloved 2022 LP Preacher's Daughter.

Arriving January 8, Perverts will be a nine-track affair. Cain shared the tracklist for the project — which she's clarified is "not an album" — on Instagram today, with songs with titles like "Housofpsychoticwomn," "Amber Waves," "Vacillator" and more joining lead single "Punish."

See the full tracklist details below, where you can also revisit "Punish."


Perverts:

1. Perverts
2. Punish
3. Housofpsychoticwomn
4. Vacillator
5. Onanist
6. Pulldrone
7. Etienne
8. Thatorchia
9. Amber Waves

