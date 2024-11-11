After sharing the video for its first single at the top of the month, Ethel Cain has now revealed the tracklist and artwork for the follow-up to her beloved 2022 LP Preacher's Daughter.

Arriving January 8, Perverts will be a nine-track affair. Cain shared the tracklist for the project — which she's clarified is "not an album" — on Instagram today, with songs with titles like "Housofpsychoticwomn," "Amber Waves," "Vacillator" and more joining lead single "Punish."

See the full tracklist details below, where you can also revisit "Punish."



Perverts:

1. Perverts

2. Punish

3. Housofpsychoticwomn

4. Vacillator

5. Onanist

6. Pulldrone

7. Etienne

8. Thatorchia

9. Amber Waves