After sharing the video for its first single at the top of the month, Ethel Cain has now revealed the tracklist and artwork for the follow-up to her beloved 2022 LP Preacher's Daughter.
Arriving January 8, Perverts will be a nine-track affair. Cain shared the tracklist for the project — which she's clarified is "not an album" — on Instagram today, with songs with titles like "Housofpsychoticwomn," "Amber Waves," "Vacillator" and more joining lead single "Punish."
See the full tracklist details below, where you can also revisit "Punish."
Perverts:
1. Perverts
2. Punish
3. Housofpsychoticwomn
4. Vacillator
5. Onanist
6. Pulldrone
7. Etienne
8. Thatorchia
9. Amber Waves