Toronto jangle pop heroes Ducks Ltd. have shared another loosie. The single "Grim Symmetry" is out now, as the band prepare to hit the road with Ratboys.

The song is a twangy, careening indie pop ditty that's keeping in line with the band's usual sound. It features backing vocals from Julia Steiner (Ratboys) and Margaret McCarthy (Moontype).

The song apparently dates back to their debut and was recorded in the sessions for their sophomore record Harm's Way, one of the best albums of 2024 so far. "This is actually one of our older songs," singer-guitarist Tom McGreevy explained in a statement. "We wrote it early on in the Modern Fiction writing process, and the demo was a favourite among the people we shared those with, but we didn't quite get it right when we tried to record it for that album. We always liked it though, so we kept it around and tried it again when we were tracking Harm's Way. It didn't end up quite fitting the vibe of the album, but we did manage to get it to where we wanted it to be, so it's exciting to finally share it."

This is the second Harm's Way outtake they've shared, following "When You're Outside." Check out a lyric video below.