Although Cindy Lee didn't make it to this week's Polaris Music Prize gala in person, the artist did contribute a music video for the Diamond Jubilee track "If You Hear Me Crying" — and following that premiere at the award ceremony, the clip is now online.

Created by project mastermind Pat Flegel along with Phil Osborne, it's a fittingly eerie, esoteric accompaniment for the off-kilter art-pop track, combining paper cut-outs and handmade drawings with stop-motion photography.

Check it out below.

Diamond Jubilee may not have won the Polaris Music Prize this week, but Exclaim! did name it the best album of 2024 so far earlier this summer.