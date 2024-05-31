Said the Whale Share Piano Rocking New Single "Kate Moon"

Said the Whale have released a new single. "Kate Moon" is out now.

The song is a climactic, dramatic piano rocker written and sung by the band's co-frontman Ben Worcester. It was produced and mixed by Hey Ocean!'s David Vertesi, who also handles bass duties on the song.

"Kate Moon" follows last year's single "Never Grow Up." While this is in a very different style from that previous song's '90s rock sound, they seem to be part of the same project, since the single artwork matches. It's out through Everything Forever.

Hear it below. The band recently relaunched their Patreon.