Watch the Trailer for Indigo Girls Documentary 'It's Only Life After All'

With the prominent placement of "Closer to Fine" in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Indigo Girls have been back in the cultural imagination lately (as if they'd ever even left!), which means it's perfect timing for the release of Alexandria Bombach's documentary on the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All.

The Oscilloscope Laboratories film will get a one-night presentation in theatres across the US on April 10, following a screening and live performance from the band in their hometown of Atlanta on March 29. The doc will then be released digitally on May 7.

“Festival audiences have embraced and celebrated this story of Amy and Emily, and now we get to bring this film to fans in theatres all over the country,” Bombach said in a press release. “A film about community should be seen in community.”

Ray said, “From our earliest days at Little Five Points Community Pub in Atlanta, the ideal of ‘community’ has informed our music and activism. We feel blessed to have worked with such a compelling crew of folks, who created a document that reflects the vital part our audience, activists, friends, family, and mentors play in our ongoing creative lives.”

“It is a beautiful documentary that captures the life force of our community," Saliers added. "Now our community has an opportunity to see it on the big screen — we are thankful for that.”

Check out the trailer below for It's Only Life After All, which documents the pair's friendship and rise to stardom, as well as their struggle for mainstream rock press coverage as lesbians engaged in political activism.