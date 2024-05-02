Vampire Weekend to Perform on 'SNL' in May

Vampire Weekend will return to Saturday Night Live this month as musical guests.

The band's scheduled appearance on the May 11 episode, hosted by Maya Rudolph, will mark their fourth time performing on the program.

The following episode of SNL, airing May 18, will be hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal and will see Sabrina Carpenter make her debut as a musical guest, likely bringing her hit "Espresso" to the stage.

Vampire Weekend, who delivered fifth LP Only God Was Above Us last month, have appeared on SNL behind all but one of their full-length albums.

In 2008, the band made their SNL debut with "A-Punk" and "M79" from their self-titled debut album. After that, they appeared as musical guests in 2010, playing "Cousins" and "Give Up the Gun" from sophomore LP Contra, while 2013 saw them bring "Diane Young" and "Unbelievers" from Modern Vampires of the City to the show.

Read Exclaim!'s interview with Vampire Weekend.

May's episodes of Saturday Night Live will put a wrap on the show's 49th season. Keep up to date weekly with Exclaim!'s SNL reviews.