Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Perform 'Star Wars' Scores in Concert

With international Star Wars Day quickly approaching, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has come up with the perfect treat for fans of the franchise. On April 16, 17 and 19, the orchestra will play a concert behind the scores of eleven Star Wars films.

John Williams's legendary, Oscar-winning catalogue of compositions includes films like Indiana Jones, Jaws and E.T., but many would argue his most iconic work comes from the Star Wars films.

With conductor Steven Reineke at the helm, TSO will perform a set built from the three Skywalker saga trilogies, which dominated box offices from 1977 to 2019, as well as the two anthology films Rogue One and Solo.

Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TSO's official website, where you can also find detailed scheduling and programming information. Enter the code "EXCLAIM" to save on fees.