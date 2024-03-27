'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel to Feature Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith

Metallica's Lars Ulrich and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith will seemingly join a long lineage of ill-fated drummers in the sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Deadline reports.

Both Ulrich and Smith will make cameos in the forthcoming film, which started shooting with writer/director/star Rob Reiner last month. Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Questlove and Trisha Yearwood are also among the famous musicians set to make appearances, with original cast members Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean returning as the only band in the world that can dial it up to 11.

It's yet to be seen who will replace original Spinal Tap drummer Ric Parnell, who died in 2022, but Fran Drescher will reprise her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman, alongside Reiner returning as documentarian Marty DiBergi and former Late Night with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer as Artie Fufkin. New additions to the cast include Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, John Michael Higgins, Don Lake, Jason Acuña, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, and Brad Williams.

The sequel is set to follow the fictional heavy metal band as they reunite for one final concert after a 15-year hiatus. Its release was originally scheduled to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original film — which came out in March of 1984 — but with Hollywood strike delays, the movie doesn't yet have a release date.