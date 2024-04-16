The Beatles' 'Let It Be' Movie to Stream on Disney+

Let It Be — the 1970 film that chronicled the making of the Beatles album of the same name — is getting its first widespread release. Disney+ will add it to its platform on May 8.

The documentary has been restored by Peter Jackson, who used the footage Michael Lindsay-Hogg captured for it to make 2021's expansive Get Back. The remastered audio uses the same technology that was used to restore Get Back.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," Jackson said in a statement [via Consequence]. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."

While Let It Be was much more restrictive than Get Back, it features footage that the 2021 documentary doesn't. It was originally released in April 1970 — one month after the Beatles broke up.