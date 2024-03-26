The Beach Boys Documentary Coming to Disney+

Wouldn't it be nice if a Beach Boys documentary happened to be available on Disney+ for your streaming pleasure? There's no need to dream of California, only the month of May — when Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny's The Beach Boys doc premieres on the streamer.

Described in press notes as "a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come," the film includes never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston (and former members Carl and Dennis Wilson, Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar). Music stars like Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe and Ryan Tedder also appear.

The Beach Boys soundtrack will also be available to stream on May 24, coinciding with the documentary's debut. To further mark the occasion, a limited-edition blue and white marble vinyl reissue of the group's 1964 album Shut Down Vol. 2 arrives on Friday (March 29), with the band's official book, The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys, being released by Genesis Publications on April 2.

Last month, Wilson's family proposed a conservatorship for the legend while he copes with his "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)." He had previously been under the care of his wife, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson, up until her death in January.