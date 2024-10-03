A new EDM-centric thriller called Strobe is on the way, starring Suzanna Son of The Idol and Red Rocket as a high schooler who embarks on an obsessive mission to track down a mysterious EDM artist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Strobe also stars Chace Crawford, Mena Suvari, Grace Van Dien and Laura Harrier.

The film is music video director Taylor Cohen's feature-length directorial debut — he's done music videos for Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Conan Gray.

Rohan Campbell, Suraj Sharma, Steve Howey, Bella Murphy and Matt Champion round out the cast. There's no release date yet, but production reportedly wrapped up recently.