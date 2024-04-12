Ryan Gosling Initially Turned Down "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Performance

Ryan Gosling put his home nation of Kenada on the map last month by livening up the Oscars with a performance of the Barbie masculinity anthem "I'm Just Ken" — but it almost didn't happen, according to Gosling.

Asked about the process by Jimmy Fallon last night, Canada's sweetheart said he initially refused the offer, saying "100 percent no" because "there's a lot of ways that can go wrong."

Although he made no mention of how the Academy was able to win him over, we at Exclaim! (and the general public) are certainly thankful he buckled, because it made for one of the more exciting moments in Oscars history.

Supported by Mark Ronson, Slash and fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans, Gosling was even able to get Martin Scorsese out of his seat and dancing.

Check out Gosling's interview with Fallon and watch the Oscars performance that almost wasn't below.