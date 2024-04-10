Now We Live in a Society with a 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer

It's not alone anymore; 2019's Joker, that is. We've known this day was coming, and yet still somehow were not prepared.

Joker: Folie à Deux — the Todd Phillips-directed sequel with returning star Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, for some reason — will be in theatres on October 4, and the first trailer has now been released.

Complete with a Steve Coogan voiceover proclaiming, "We use music to make us whole, to balance the fractures within ourselves," as Hildur Guðnadóttir's score gives way to Hal David and Burt Bacharach's 1965 song "What the World Needs Now Is Love" in the background, we witness Phoenix's titular character and Gaga's Harley Quinn fatefully catching eyes for the first time. Before we know it, they're dancing on the stairs together.

If you successfully managed to miss all of the lead-up to this, Joker: Folie à Deux will do a big script-flip on the genre of the previous film, being billed as a jukebox musical said to feature at least 15 "very well-known songs" [via Variety]. One of those songs is "That's Entertainment!" which is most often associated with Judy Garland, who recorded it for her 1960 album of the same name.

Check out the first look at the clownery below.