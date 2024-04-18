Martin Scorsese Still Aims to Direct a Frank Sinatra Biopic: Report

Seven years after he declared the project to be "over," Martin Scorsese is reportedly still angling to direct a Frank Sinatra biopic.

A report from Variety notes how Scorsese plans to shoot a Sinatra biopic back to back with a film based on Shūsaku Endō's 1973 book A Life of Jesus.

The report cites sources claiming Scorsese has put together a "killer cast" for the film, featuring his Killers of the Flower Moon lead man Leonardo DiCaprio as the singer, and Jennifer Lawrence portraying Sinatra's second wife, actress Ava Gardner.

Variety notes how "the film is drawing interest from major studios and streamers," with Sony reportedly the frontrunner to pick up the project.

The outlet also notes that, like Scorsese's previous attempt at bringing Sinatra to the screen, the singer's estate hasn't yet given their blessing to the film.

"We can't do it!" Scorsese shared of the film in an early 2017 interview. "I think it is finally over. [The remaining members of the Sinatra family] won't agree to it. Open it up again and I'm there!"

At the time, Scorsese also alluded to more complicated aspects of Sinatra's life hindering approval of the project.

"Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand. But, if they expect me to be doing it, they can't hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex — but Sinatra in particular."

In January, it was announced that Scorsese would reunite with Lily Gladstone for a film adaptation of 1994 sci-fi novel The Memory Police.