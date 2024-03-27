Jeremy Allen White In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in 'Nebraska' Film

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bruce Springsteen would be consulting on a Scott Cooper-directed film about the making of his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska. Emmy-winning The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is now in talks to portray the Boss in the project, Deadline reports.

The publication paints White as the "top choice" to play Springsteen, but negotiations with the actor have yet to begin. He'll finish shooting the third and fourth seasons of the hit FX dramedy in June, and would be expected to head to New Jersey for an autumn shoot if he leads the Nebraska narrative movie, which is now under the working title Deliver Me from Nowhere — the same title as Warren Zane's 2023 book about the making of the album.

Before White's name came into the mix, earlier reports speculated that Elvis lead Austin Butler was a possible choice to play Springsteen, however, he already portrayed that other iconic musician. By the same principle, his Dune: Part Two co-star Timothée Chalamet was reportedly not being considered because he's leading the Bob Dylan pseudo-biopic.

A24 is also apparently in talks to make Deliver Me from Nowhere, with Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of the Gotham Group already on board, along with producer Scott Stuber.