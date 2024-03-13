Hear yeule's Cover of Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl"

Last month, we saw the first trailer for Jane Schoenbrun’s coming-of-age horror film I Saw the TV Glow, which features appearances from Fred Durst and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan.



In that trailer, we got a taste of the film’s absolutely stacked soundtrack with yeule’s cover of Broken Social Scene’s timeless classic “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” and today, we get to hear the cover in its entirety.



Broken Social Scene’s Emily Haines-led original is a perfect song that’d be tough to cover for anyone, but yeule does a solid job, thankfully avoiding the “make it slow, spooky and self-consciously cinematic” move trailer cover trope.



For their version, yeule introduces a bit more of their whole glitched-out cyber folk deal, beefing up the arrangement with some drums and fuzz but keeping true to the original’s off-kilter beauty.



The soundtrack’s whole tracklist is also out now, and as previously teased, it features the likes of the Weather Station, Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, L’Rain, Bartees Strange and Jay Som, among many others.



Check out yeule’s BSS cover, plus the soundtrack tracklist, below.



I Saw the TV Glow soundtrack:



1. Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl (yeule)

2. Another Season (Frances Quinlan)

3. Starburned and Unkissed (Caroline Polachek)

4. Riding Around in the Dark (Florist)

5. Big Glow (Bartees Strange)

6. Taper (Maria BC)

7. Psychic Wound (King Woman)

8. If I Could (Jay Som)

9. Green (L’Rain)

10. Moonlight (the Weather Station)

11. Photograph (Drab Majesty)

12. The 90s (Proper)

13. How Can I Get Out? (Sadurn)

14. Bury (King Woman)

15. Claw Machine (Sloppy Jane ft. Phoebe Bridgers)