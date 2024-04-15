Drake Wants to Play in Uma Thurman's Closet

Drake is currently at the centre of a pretty boring clusterfuck of rap beefs, all the result of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," on which Kendrick Lamar took digs at Drake and J. Cole. The song is still sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

An expanded version of Future and Metro's Boomin's recent We Don't Trust You also included Drake shots from the Weeknd and A$AP Rocky. The poor 6ix God is really getting it from all angles.



J. Cole's response to the original diss — the embarrassing "7 Minute Drill" — was released and then almost immediately removed from streaming services, with Cole calling it "the lamest shit [he] ever did" in a strange "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative" retraction.



Drake isn't quite as demure as Cole however, and decided to share his own diss track this past Saturday (April 13) — the unofficially titled "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)" finds Drake taking shots at Kendrick, Future, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin and even basketball star Ja Morant. It's honestly a refreshing change of pace for Drake, who usually saves his catfights for women who've been shot.



While this whole thing looks like it's Drake against the world, he's got at least one ally in the fight — after posting a photo of Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo facing off against a crowd of attackers (the insinuation being that he is Beatrix, if that wasn't glaringly obvious), Thurman threw her hat (or jumpsuit) in the ring.



Thurman took to social media to share a photo of her iconic Kill Bill costume, tagging Drake and writing, "Need this?"

"Yes pls," Drake replied. "The pen is the Hattori Hanzo."



See the posts below.