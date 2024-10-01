Chris Brown's continued chart dominance and cultural presence in the wake of multiple instances of violence will be examined in a new documentary.

Investigation Discovery's documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence, premiering October 27, will explore the allegations of assault and battery that dot the singer's career.

A trailer for the doc, found below, sees a woman narrate, "Chris Brown's an amazing and talented musician, but let's call a thing a thing. He's an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically."

Brown has yet to comment publicly on the documentary. After the premiere, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will lead a discussion with experts and advocates on intimate partner violence for ID's audience.

"Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation," Hostin said in a statement. "This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society."

Investigation Discovery was also behind this year's Quiet on Set documentary, chronicling the toxicity of Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon television empire.