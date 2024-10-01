Chris Brown's History of Domestic Violence Examined in New Documentary

BY Calum SlingerlandPublished Oct 1, 2024

Chris Brown's continued chart dominance and cultural presence in the wake of multiple instances of violence will be examined in a new documentary.

Investigation Discovery's documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence, premiering October 27, will explore the allegations of assault and battery that dot the singer's career.

A trailer for the doc, found below, sees a woman narrate, "Chris Brown's an amazing and talented musician, but let's call a thing a thing. He's an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically."

Brown has yet to comment publicly on the documentary. After the premiere, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will lead a discussion with experts and advocates on intimate partner violence for ID's audience.

"Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation," Hostin said in a statement. "This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society."

Investigation Discovery was also behind this year's Quiet on Set documentary, chronicling the toxicity of Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon television empire.

MusicFilmNewsR&BPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage