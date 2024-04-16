Céline Dion Documentary Sets Prime Video Premiere Date

Earlier this year, Amazon acquired the rights to a new documentary about Céline Dion's recent health journey following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. Prime Video has now set a premiere date for the film.

Directed by Oscar winner Irene Taylor, I Am: Céline Dion will be streaming globally on June 25. As previously reported, it will eschew the long-game career overview typical of music docs in favour of snapshotting an unexpected, pivotal moment in Dion's life as she copes with the rare neurological disorder that has impeded her muscular control and forced her to cancel her touring commitments.

"[These] last couple of years [have] been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion explained. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis."