Bruce Springsteen Appears in New Episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance as himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's long-running comedy whose final season ends next week.

Following a brief appearance earlier on in Curb's 12th and final batch of episodes, Springsteen now returns to play a greater part in the series storyline.

If you're looking to avoid light spoilers, we'd recommend turning back now.

As the season winds down, David is due to stand trial in Atlanta, GA, for offering water to someone standing in line to vote, effectively breaking a law. That aforementioned Springsteen appearance saw him brand David a hero for his actions, and in last night's (March 31) episode, the Boss offers to meet him for lunch.

During the lunch, Springsteen and David mix up their respective water glasses, resulting in both men contracting COVID-19. David is then blamed for the cancellation of Springsteen's final farewell tour stop, and must then face the wrath of the music icon's heartland rocking faithful.

Springsteen was indeed forced to postpone 2023 tour dates late last year — though not on a farewell trek, or due to a COVID-19 infection. The Boss was actually recovering from a "bitch of a bellyache" (that's New Jersean for peptic ulcer disease), and has since rescheduled affected concerts.

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm airs April 7.

In March, Springsteen detailed a new greatest hits collection, while it was reported that Jeremy Allen White was in talks to play Springsteen in a film about the making of 1982's Nebraska.